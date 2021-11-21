Search underway for missing 78-year-old woman in Bexar County, deputies say

SAN ANTONIO – A search is underway in Bexar County for a missing 78-year-old woman who disappeared from a bus stop, according to sheriff’s deputies.

Armandina Garcia was last seen at 10 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 18 at a bus stop on Ravenfield and Quiet Plains.

Deputies said Garcia has medical conditions that require medication and her disappearance could pose risks to her health.

She’s described as being five feet, two inches tall with brown eyes, brown hair and was last seen wearing a multi-colored shirt, a black jacket and black pants.

Anyone with more information on Garcia’s whereabouts is urged to contact the BCSO at 210-335-6000.

⚠️🚨MISSING PERSON-Please Share🚨⚠️ The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating 78 year old Missing Person... Posted by Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, November 21, 2021

