Artists wanted for 7th annual Citywide MLK Art Contest

Yesenia Morin of Bernal Middle School, was selected as last year's winner of the citywide art contest.

SAN ANTONIO – The city of San Antonio’s Martin Luther King Jr. Commission and the Department of Arts & Culture are seeking artwork submissions for the 7th Annual Citywide Art Contest.

The 2022 theme is “Free to be...” and selected artwork will be used as a visual representation of the theme.

In addition, the selected artwork will be used in promotional materials for the 35th Annual commemorative MLK march and legacy celebration next year.

Artists must use the following guidelines laid out by the commission.

Artworks must be a visual representation of the 2022 commemorative theme: “Free to be...”

Any traditional two-dimensional artistic media (painting, watercolor, photography, computer graphics, color pencil, etc.) are acceptable.

All submissions MUST BE original artwork created by the submitter, and not currently or previously used in any other promotional or event materials.

One individual artist per entry (no collaborations or group works).

Artists should not sign artwork or identify him/herself on the art piece.

The image, likeness, and direct quotes of Martin Luther King, Jr. should not be included in the submitted artwork, as these are copyrighted. Artwork with image, likeness, and direct quotes of MLK, Jr. will be disqualified.

The contest is open to all current Bexar County residents, and the commission said it especially encourages student artists to participate.

To submit your artwork, you will need to do so via email by sending a message to arts@sanantonio.gov. The subject line should say “2022 MLK Poster Contest.” Artists must also sign a guidelines form agreeing to the terms and conditions of the contest.

The deadline for artwork submissions is at 5 p.m. on Dec. 8.

For more information on the contest, you can visit their website.