Pizza vending machine opens in San Antonio International Airport

SAN ANTONIO – Pizza can be a super easy meal — you can get it delivered, buy it frozen, or even make it yourself.

Now, one company is adding another option for you to enjoy a slice of pie, which happens to be right here in San Antonio.

Basil Street Pizza recently installed an automated pizza kitchen, or pizza vending machine, in the San Antonio International Airport.

The machine allows patrons to get a thin, 10-inch pizza in just three minutes. Pizza options include the classics, such as cheese, pepperoni and supreme, but they also have rotating options like breakfast and buffalo chicken.

Pizza prices range from $4.95 to $14.95.

