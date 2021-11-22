48º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Pizza vending machine opens in San Antonio International Airport

Basil Street Pizza offers a variety of pizzas in only 3 minutes

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

Tags: pizza, vending machine, San Antonio, San Antonio International Airport
Thin Crust Pizza (King Arthur Flour)

SAN ANTONIO – Pizza can be a super easy meal — you can get it delivered, buy it frozen, or even make it yourself.

Now, one company is adding another option for you to enjoy a slice of pie, which happens to be right here in San Antonio.

Basil Street Pizza recently installed an automated pizza kitchen, or pizza vending machine, in the San Antonio International Airport.

The machine allows patrons to get a thin, 10-inch pizza in just three minutes. Pizza options include the classics, such as cheese, pepperoni and supreme, but they also have rotating options like breakfast and buffalo chicken.

Pizza prices range from $4.95 to $14.95.

More on KSAT:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Emily Martin is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. She earned a journalism degree from Texas State University, where she was news director at KTSW, the campus radio station. She has also interned at KXAN and KUT in Austin.

email