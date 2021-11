Daniel Perez is accused of shooting a 44-year-old man following an argument between a group of people inside an apartment on November 21 in the 1800 block of Broadway.

SAN ANTONIO – A 28-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection with a shooting at an apartment complex across the Pearl.

Daniel Perez is accused of shooting a 44-year-old man following an argument between a group of people inside a unit around 6:08 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Broadway.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Perez fled the scene but was later apprehended.

He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

