SAPD: Driver arrested after crashing pickup truck into police vehicle on South Side

image of officer involved ax on SE Military near roosevelt.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman has been arrested on suspicion of DWI following a vehicle crash with a police vehicle early Wednesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. near Southeast Military and Roosevelt Avenue on the city’s South Side.

According to police, the woman was driving a pickup truck westbound on Southeast Military when it crashed into a street crimes police unit driving southbound on Roosevelt.

The SAPD officer had only minor injuries, and was taken to an area hospital as a precaution.

The woman, however, was taken into custody. Her name and age have not been released.