Nonprofit volunteers help feed families in East Side neighborhood

San Antonio – On Wednesday, volunteers with Big Mama’s Safe House set up meals for families in their communities at Menger Creek Linear Park.

About 200 meals made up of turkey, green beans and dessert were served in just a few hours. About a dozen volunteers helped distribute the meals.

The group focused on ZIP code 78202, which has a high poverty level in that area.

Big Mama’s Safe House is a nonprofit community that helps connect residents with resources. It is currently accepting donations for a toy drive next month.

People can drop off donations at 214 Blue Bonnet Street in San Antonio. Call 281-509-1397 for more information.