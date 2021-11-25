Pickup truck crashes into Southwest Side home

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are working to determine how a pickup truck crashed into a Southwest Side home early Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 2:50 a.m. at a home in the 2800 block of West Gerald Avenue, not far from New Laredo Highway and Quintana Road.

According to police, the driver of a pickup truck crashed into the front of the home, pushing in the front wall of the house. It is unclear exactly why the crash occurred.

SAPD said they are trying to sort through the details of the crash and are working to determine who was driving. The person they are talking to claims the truck was stolen.

The San Antonio Police Department and San Antonio Fire Department both answered the call.

No injuries were reported.

Story 4//(2:50am)mvstructure (2806 w Gerald ave)According to sgtA male in his 20′s is being booked for public intoxication after crashing his truck into the front of a house. The suspect claimed his stolen but just happened to be walking down the street his truck crashed into a house. A witness said it was a male in a white shirt but they don’t have enough to place him behind the wheel. The truck pushed in the front wall of this house. Sapd and safd on scene.