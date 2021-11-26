Community for Life Foundation designed to help San Antonio students be successful

The Community for Life Foundation is a nonprofit organization that works to educate, enrich and empower individuals.

The philanthropic work helps local students make it through school and during the season of giving. The foundation’s executive director, Dr. Lawrence Scott, joined Leading SA on Friday morning to discuss their mission.

“We want to help today’s learners become tomorrow’s leaders. So we’ve given over $700,000 to more than 327 recipients,” he said. “We’ve had over 25,000 in our own ‘Give Thanks’ initiative. We send care packages (and) we provide tutoring sessions, annual career college readiness sessions.”

“And many of our scholarship recipients have become doctors, lawyers, teachers, administrators, executives, entrepreneurs, servicemen and women, all based on a God-given potential because of the help from people like our community in San Antonio.”

There are opportunities for students to apply and for volunteers to help out.

Scott said people can visit www.cflfoundation.org for information on scholarships, fundraisers and volunteer opportunities. The foundation is giving scholarships for graduate and undergraduate students.

“We have averaged about $45,000 a year on scholarships. Our goal this year is to raise $100,000. So we’re trying to partner with more people,” he added.

The foundation is also holding a gala in December. For more information on how to donate, click here.