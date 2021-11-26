59º

Silver Alert discontinued for missing 86-year-old man in Edinburg

Jose Garcia was located on Friday

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Pictured is Jose Garcia. (KSAT/Edinburg PD)

EDINBURG, TexasUpdate:

The Silver Alert issued in the disappearance of Jose Garcia, 86, has been discontinued.

Further details are unavailable.

Original:

A search is underway for an 86-year-old man who was last seen in Edinburg, according to the Edinburg Police Department.

Jose Garcia was last seen at 11:55 a.m. on Thursday, in the 500 block of N. Closner Blvd. On Friday, a Silver Alert was issued in his disappearance.

Edinburg is in Hidalgo County in the Rio Grande Valley.

Authorities describe him as being five feet, eight inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue-collar shirt, blue jeans, black cowboy boots and a black cap with “U-haul” on it.

Anyone with more information on Garcia’s whereabouts is urged to contact Edinburg PD at l (956) 289-7700.

