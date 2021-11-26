Silver Alert discontinued for missing 86-year-old man in Edinburg

EDINBURG, Texas – Update:

The Silver Alert issued in the disappearance of Jose Garcia, 86, has been discontinued.

Further details are unavailable.

Original:

A search is underway for an 86-year-old man who was last seen in Edinburg, according to the Edinburg Police Department.

Jose Garcia was last seen at 11:55 a.m. on Thursday, in the 500 block of N. Closner Blvd. On Friday, a Silver Alert was issued in his disappearance.

Edinburg is in Hidalgo County in the Rio Grande Valley.

Authorities describe him as being five feet, eight inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue-collar shirt, blue jeans, black cowboy boots and a black cap with “U-haul” on it.

Anyone with more information on Garcia’s whereabouts is urged to contact Edinburg PD at l (956) 289-7700.

More on KSAT:

Lytle police searching for missing 65-year-old man on Southwest Side of San Antonio