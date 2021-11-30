These were the paw-some top dog names, trends in San Antonio for 2021, according to Rover.com

FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2020 file photo, Tag, a Labrador retriever weaves, through a series of poles during Westminster Kennel Club's agility competition in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

Did you get a dog in 2021? Chances are, they have the same name as these other pets in San Antonio.

Rover.com, a website for pet care, released the most popular dog names for male and female canines in the Alamo City on Tuesday. The lists were curated from Rover.com’s database of millions of pets across the United States.

The top names for male dogs in 2021 were:

Max Charlie Rocky Beau Milo Bear Buddy Duke Bruno Blu

The top names for female dogs in 2021 were:

Luna Bella Daisy Lola Bailey Zoe Penny Lucy Lily Coco

The top trending names included:

Snow (+1,529) Gigi (+929%) Rudy (+929%) Ben (+729%) Saint (+729%)

Dog owners in San Antonio didn’t stray far from the national trends — Luna, Bella, Max and Charlie were among the most popular around the country — but locals did get creative with local, iconic imagery.

Dogs named Pop trended up by 50% in San Antonio, and for the first time ever, a dog named Popovich was registered on Rover, according to a news release.

Also, dogs named Alamo trended up by 313% in this city.

A news release states that the COVID-19 pandemic, Disney+ and entertainment news inspired some of this year’s popular pet names. Those names included Britney Spears, Yeezy, Fauci, Zoom, Grogu from “The Mandalorian,” Raya from “Raya and the Dragon,” and Wanda from “WandaVision.”

“Each year our annual top pet names report showcases what cultural moments made an impact and clearly, the pandemic was a big factor. From sports to the TV shows we binge-watched, our pets’ names were shaped by a truly unique year,” Kate Jaffe, a trend expert for Rover, said in the release. “With the continuation of work from home, our bonds with our pets have grown even deeper.”

To see the full report, click here.