Cases of eating disorders among men on the rise, researchers say

New studies suggest eating disorders among men are on the rise.

Eating disorders among women and girls usually come from the pressures of achieving an unrealistic body image. But they’re not the only ones who are battling body image challenges.

It’s a topic that impacts men as well. In fact, new studies show behaviors that come with eating disorders such as binge eating and fasting for weight loss are nearly as common among men as they are among women.

According to the American Journal of men’s health, an estimated 10 million boys and men in the United States will experience an eating disorder in their lifetime.

Experts say many assume eating disorders mainly affect women, which can lead to misdiagnoses and often times men deny their symptoms and don’t seek treatment.

While eating disorders among men can be difficult to detect, researchers say a growing awareness will hopefully lead to fewer cases.