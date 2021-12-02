Doggie daycare with walking, boarding services to open at the Pearl

Good Dog is opening at the Pearl on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – A new place for pups is opening up at the Pearl north of downtown San Antonio.

Good Dog, a 1,850-square-foot dog walking, boarding and daycare facility, is expected to open on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

The facility, owned by Steven and Kaylee Bell, is designed for dogs that weigh 35 pounds or less, or measure less than 15 inches in height due to space limitations. Though, walks will be provided for dogs of any size.

“We’re really looking forward to being a part of the Pearl neighborhood and being able to serve the dogs and dog owners here,” Steven Bell said in a news release. “We have a wonderful space where every decision was made to create a great experience for smaller dogs - we hope the community loves it.”

The release states that the daycare and walk services will be provided on monthly memberships. Daycare starts at $500 a month, with add-ons for an additional fee. Walks range from 30-60 minutes, and the price varies by frequency per week.

Ad

Walkers take the dogs through the Pearl and the Museum Reach area of the San Antonio River, the release states.

Boarding is offered at a nightly rate, starting at $42 a night or $35 a night for family members.

The boarding and daycare services are for smaller dogs only. For more information on services, click here.

Good Dog includes two indoor and two outdoor play areas, plus individual indoor kennels.

It is located at 132 W. Grayson, Suite 150. Hours are 7:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays through Sundays.

Good Dog is opening at the Pearl on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (Courtesy, Pearl)

Good Dog is opening at the Pearl on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (Courtesy, Pearl)

Good Dog is opening at the Pearl on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (Courtesy, Pearl)

Good Dog is opening at the Pearl on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (Courtesy, Pearl)

Good Dog is opening at the Pearl on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (Courtesy, Pearl)

Read also: