BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A 31-year-old died after crashing near TPC Parkway and Viajes on Wednesday night, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

BCSO says the man was involved in a single-motorcycle crash after losing control, and he fell off the motorcycle.

Officials said the man had serious injuries that resulted in his death. He was not wearing a helmet.

The motorcyclist has not been identified. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.