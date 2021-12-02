Nightclub opens in the historic Espee near downtown San Antonio

The 1902 Nightclub opened inside The Espee in November.

A new nightclub is now calling The Espee, an entertainment complex near downtown San Antonio, home and ushering in a new era for a historic neighborhood.

1902 Nightclub opened on Nov. 20 to the public on the near East Side at the complex located at the former Sunset Train Depot.

Bianca Perlata, a spokesperson for 1902 Entertainment with public relations firm Sammis Ochoa, said the space — originally opened in 1883 — was selected for its location in the St. Paul Square Historic District District.

Perlata said there are 100 employees under the lead of Moris Saide, Tomás Vidal and Manoli Zacharias, who run the entertainment group behind the new 10,000 square-foot venue.

Lead architect Luis Miguel Martinez led the restoration of the space, which features a grand staircase and vaulted ceilings, prior to opening.

“1902 Nightclub is a labor of love for myself and our partners. We have meticulously preserved the history of the train depot, while pushing it forward,” said general manager Victor Valenzuela.

With live entertainers, high-end drinks, and a strict dress code, the club looks to stand out as a high-end experience.

