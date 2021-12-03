Search underway for teen who disappeared days before Thanksgiving in Bexar County, deputies say

Devin Thomas, 15, was last seen on Nov. 22, in the 700 block of Brinson Court Road.

SAN ANTONIO – A search is underway for a missing teenager in Bexar County who disappeared just a few days before Thanksgiving, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Devin Thomas, 15, was last seen on Nov. 22 in the 700 block of Brinson Court Road.

He is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall, has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie, a black shirt, black jeans and black Air Force 1 shoes.

If someone is found harboring Thomas, they may face charges for harboring a runaway, which is a Class A misdemeanor. The charge is punishable up to one year in jail and includes a fine not to exceed $5,000, deputies said.

The person may also be charged with interfering with child custody, which is a state jail felony that is punishable up to two years in jail and includes a fine not to exceed $10,000, BCSO said.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact the BCSO at 210-335-6000 or via email at missingpersons@bexar.org.