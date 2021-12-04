Body found in far West Bexar County, suspected to be foul play, Sheriff Salazar says

ATASCOSA, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a body was found on a property in far West Bexar County Saturday afternoon.

The body was found in the 11000 block of Kearney Road in Atascosa.

During a news conference, Sheriff Javier Salazar said a rancher was surveying his property when he smelt a foul odor. Upon further investigation, the rancher said he found what appeared to be human remains.

Deputies arrived and confirmed the remains were human. Investigators also found several pieces of clothing..

Based on the clothing left behind, Salazar said he believes the remains to be male. However, it is too soon in the investigation to confirm the person’s gender or age. Deputies plan to use dental records to try and identify the person.

Salazar said the estimated time of death is several months ago during the summer time. He said he also believes foul play was involved.

Anyone who may have seen something in the area or who is missing a loved one is urged to call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6070 or send an email to BCSOtips@Bexar.org.