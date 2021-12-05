73º

Local News

Scenes and winners from the 2021 San Antonio Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon, half-marathon

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

Tags: Fitness, San Antonio, Downtown, Hemisfair

SAN ANTONIO – One of the biggest fitness events of the year brought runners, joggers and walkers from around the country to downtown San Antonio on Sunday.

The 2021 Humana Rock ‘n’ Roll San Antonio Marathon and Half-Marathon started around 7:15 a.m. on Sunday at West Market Street and Presa Street.

From there, runners went north to the areas of the Pearl and Brackenridge Park before coming back to downtown. Participants in the half-marathon then headed back to the finish line at Hemisfair, while marathoners went across the East Side to fill out 26.2 miles.

Both races ended on South Alamo Street, near Hemisfair. Some streets along the route may remain closed until late morning. For a list of street closures and other things to know, click here.

While all runners rocked the course, here are the overall winners of the marathon and half-marathon races.

Marathon Winners:

FemaleGun TimeAgeCity
1. Ildi Gaal02:50:4630Raleigh
2. Heather Oliva03:08:1730San Antonio
3. Esperanza Lopez03:08:4330Fort Worth
MaleGun TimeAgeCity
1. Colin Marz02:43:0727San Antonio
2. Jon Day02:44:5137Austin
3. Steve Kindred02:46:3244Kaysville

Half-marathon winners:

FemaleGun TimeAgeCity
1. Andrea Pomaranski01:14:2239Wolverine Lake
2. Erica Kirkwood01:23:1035San Antonio
3. Savann Boucher01:23:4829San Antonio
4. Maria Ruiz Solorzano01:25:0722Zapopan
MaleGun TimeRaceCity
1. Jose Santana Marin01:02:5932Miguel Hidalgo
2. Hesiqu Flores Romero01:05:2928Miguel Hidalgo
3. Jesus Esparza Perez01:07:5331Miguel Hidalgo
4. Jeff Stein01:11:0835Austin

The Rock ‘n’ Roll San Antonio Marathon is a qualifier for the Boston Marathon, just like all Rock ‘n’ Roll marathons.

This is the first time the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series returned to San Antonio since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Last year’s events were canceled less than a month before the scheduled racing weekend due to COVID-19 concerns.

With the races back in action, the excitement was at an all-time high. Here are some images from Sunday morning’s race.

Thousands of runners cross starting line for downtown Rock N’ Roll Marathon (KSAT)
Participants gear up for the 2021 Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon in San Antonio. (KSAT)
2021 Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon in San Antonio. (KSAT)
2021 Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon in San Antonio. (KSAT)
2021 Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon in San Antonio. (KSAT)
KSAT assistant news director Mario Orellana at the 2021 Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon in San Antonio. (KSAT)
KSAT digital journalist Rebecca Salinas at the 2021 Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon. (KSAT)
KSAT digital journalist Rebecca Salinas at the 2021 Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon. (KSAT)
KSAT anchor Stephanie Serna at the 2021 Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon. (KSAT)
KSAT anchor Stephanie Serna and family at the 2021 Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon. (KSAT)
KSAT anchor Stephanie Serna at the 2021 Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon. (KSAT)
KSAT digital journalist Rebecca Salinas at the 2021 Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon. (KSAT)

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Rebecca Salinas has worked as a digital journalist in San Antonio for six years. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter

Emily Martin is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. She earned a journalism degree from Texas State University, where she was news director at KTSW, the campus radio station. She has also interned at KXAN and KUT in Austin.

email