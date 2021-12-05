Scenes and winners from the 2021 San Antonio Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon, half-marathon

SAN ANTONIO – One of the biggest fitness events of the year brought runners, joggers and walkers from around the country to downtown San Antonio on Sunday.
The 2021 Humana Rock ‘n’ Roll San Antonio Marathon and Half-Marathon started around 7:15 a.m. on Sunday at West Market Street and Presa Street.
From there, runners went north to the areas of the Pearl and Brackenridge Park before coming back to downtown. Participants in the half-marathon then headed back to the finish line at Hemisfair, while marathoners went across the East Side to fill out 26.2 miles.
Both races ended on South Alamo Street, near Hemisfair. Some streets along the route may remain closed until late morning. For a list of street closures and other things to know, click here.
While all runners rocked the course, here are the overall winners of the marathon and half-marathon races.
Marathon Winners:
|Female
|Gun Time
|Age
|City
|1. Ildi Gaal
|02:50:46
|30
|Raleigh
|2. Heather Oliva
|03:08:17
|30
|San Antonio
|3. Esperanza Lopez
|03:08:43
|30
|Fort Worth
|Male
|Gun Time
|Age
|City
|1. Colin Marz
|02:43:07
|27
|San Antonio
|2. Jon Day
|02:44:51
|37
|Austin
|3. Steve Kindred
|02:46:32
|44
|Kaysville
Half-marathon winners:
|Female
|Gun Time
|Age
|City
|1. Andrea Pomaranski
|01:14:22
|39
|Wolverine Lake
|2. Erica Kirkwood
|01:23:10
|35
|San Antonio
|3. Savann Boucher
|01:23:48
|29
|San Antonio
|4. Maria Ruiz Solorzano
|01:25:07
|22
|Zapopan
|Male
|Gun Time
|Race
|City
|1. Jose Santana Marin
|01:02:59
|32
|Miguel Hidalgo
|2. Hesiqu Flores Romero
|01:05:29
|28
|Miguel Hidalgo
|3. Jesus Esparza Perez
|01:07:53
|31
|Miguel Hidalgo
|4. Jeff Stein
|01:11:08
|35
|Austin
The Rock ‘n’ Roll San Antonio Marathon is a qualifier for the Boston Marathon, just like all Rock ‘n’ Roll marathons.
This is the first time the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series returned to San Antonio since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Last year’s events were canceled less than a month before the scheduled racing weekend due to COVID-19 concerns.
With the races back in action, the excitement was at an all-time high. Here are some images from Sunday morning’s race.