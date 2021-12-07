16-year-old shot twice in shooting on Southwest Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 16-year-old boy was shot twice in the leg on the city’s Southwest Side early Tuesday morning, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 8:15 a.m. to a home in the 9100 block of Harbor View, not far from Loop 410 and Old Pearsall Road after receiving word of a shooting.

According to police, officers arrived to find the boy wounded in the street, shot twice in the leg. Officers applied a tourniquet until EMS arrived and they took him to an area hospital.

SAPD said the boy lives in the area and was uncooperative with police, but found out from neighbors that the shooter may have been in an older model gray Chrysler. They are unsure if the shooter was in the car when he fired or if he got out of the vehicle when the crime was committed.

Officers say they are still trying to get information, but do believe they have at least one piece of surveillance video.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

