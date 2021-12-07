57º

What you need to know ahead of San Antonio’s 44th breast cancer symposium

Breast cancer experts to speak about latest research, treatments at four-day event at Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center

Stephania Jimenez, Anchor

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio is hosting one of the largest breast cancer symposiums in the world this week.

The 2021 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium starts Tuesday, Dec. 7. KSAT anchor Stephania Jimenez is attending the four-day event, which will be held in person and virtually, to bring you the latest coverage.

Health care experts from around the world are participating. They will spotlight the latest information on research and treatments for breast cancer, which is the second most common cancer among women in the United States.

Learn more about the event by clicking here to watch this week’s Leading SA.

According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 254,744 new cases of female breast cancer were reported among women in 2018. That same year, 42,465 women died from breast cancer.

Visit the 44th San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium website by clicking here.

Do you have any questions you’d like KSAT anchor Stephania Jimenez to ask researchers? Let us know below!

Stephania Jimenez is an anchor on The Nightbeat. She began her journalism career in 2006, after graduating from Syracuse University. She's anchored at NBC Philadelphia, KRIS in Corpus Christi, NBC Connecticut and KTSM in El Paso. Although born and raised in Brooklyn, Stephania considers Texas home. Stephania is bilingual! She speaks Spanish.

