What you need to know ahead of San Antonio’s 44th breast cancer symposium

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio is hosting one of the largest breast cancer symposiums in the world this week.

The 2021 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium starts Tuesday, Dec. 7. KSAT anchor Stephania Jimenez is attending the four-day event, which will be held in person and virtually, to bring you the latest coverage.

Health care experts from around the world are participating. They will spotlight the latest information on research and treatments for breast cancer, which is the second most common cancer among women in the United States.

According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 254,744 new cases of female breast cancer were reported among women in 2018. That same year, 42,465 women died from breast cancer.

