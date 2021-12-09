Kids wanna know: What’s it take to be a firefighter👩🏼‍🚒? Why do some things burn faster than others? 🚒

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and noun, an educational platform designed to provide engaging content online for students and teachers.

Hello parents, teachers and students!

When thinking about careers, have you ever wanted to do one that that, quite simply, helps people? What do you think about doing a job that doesn’t tie you down to a desk day after day? Well, most people hope to never need one, but emergency professionals like firefighters are the backbone of our society and a safety net when we do need them.

In this week’s KSAT Kids edition of “Kids Wanna Know,” Sonoma Valley Fire Chief Steve Akre answers students’ questions about what it’s like to be a firefighter.

Ad

The Fire Chief is responsible for directing the activities of the fire department and is the sole authority and command at the scene of a fire. The fire chief is responsible for directing all volunteer firefighters and ensuring that firefighters have adequate training.

Firefighters often have to go through regular medical exams in order to make sure they are fit to face their work ahead. Firefighters rescue people from both fire and other emergencies. They answer a variety of other calls that often include car crashes, chemical spills or even flooding, often putting their lives on the line. Typically they have in-depth knowledge of both first aid and CPR methods. Be sure to say thank you if you ever see one!

Fast Facts

A firefighter completes 100 hours of training before being allowed to enter a burning building.

Firefighters have less than 2 minutes to get dressed once they receive a call to respond to a fire.

There are an estimated 1,115,000 career and volunteer firefighters in the U.S.

Looking for more fun learning? Check out a fun-related activities sheet below!

Noun enables students to explore their school subjects and interests using 20-minute live online interviews with subject-matter guests. Find more information here.

Ad

Interested in bringing noun to your school or classroom and take part in an interview? You can do so by clicking here. The animated class interviews will be shown online and in our free KSAT Kids newsletter and may also be seen in future newscasts!