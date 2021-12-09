Randy Rogers Band to play at Cowboys Dancehall this month

SAN ANTONIO – The Randy Rogers Band will take the stage next week at Cowboys Dancehall.

Randy Rogers Band, which was founded in San Marcos over two decades ago, will perform on Dec. 18.

Tickets are currently on sale for the performance and start at $20. This event open to everyone age 18 and older.

The group recently released a new single entitled “Picture Frames” and it’s currently in the Top 10 on the Texas Country Music Chart.

Randy Rodgers Band is known for popular songs like “Kiss Me in the Dark,” “San Antone,” “I Miss You With Me,” and “Too Late for Goodbye.”

The band is set to take the state in April with George Strait and Willie Nelson at The MusicFest in Austin.