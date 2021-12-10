Man indicted for murder, aggravated assault after deadly September shooting

Morgan Michael Goode was indicted by a Bexar County jury for murder and two counts of aggravated assault after a deadly shooting in September.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was indicted by a Bexar County jury Friday for murder and two counts of aggravated assault after a deadly shooting in September.

Morgan Michael Goode is accused of fatally shooting Maria Calvillo on Sept. 11. According to the indictment, Goode also fired gunshots in the direction of Maria Garcia and Mercadies Castillo. It’s unknown if either of them were injured.

If Goode is convicted of murder, a first-degree felony, he faces a punishment of five to 99 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

His case is being prosecuted by the Criminal Trial Division in the 226th District Court.

