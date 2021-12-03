77º

2 men charged with shooting at BCSO deputies indicted by Bexar County grand jury

Jacob Anthony Garcia, Hilario Urista charged with attempted capital murder of a peace officer

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Jacob Anthony Garcia (pictured, left) and Hilario Urista (pictured, right) are charged with attempted capital murder of a peace officer. According to indictments, the suspects shot at the deputies while they were investigating a burglary at a home in west Bexar County on Sept. 9. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County grand jury indicted two men charged with shooting at two Bexar County deputies.

Jacob Anthony Garcia, 18, and Hilario Urista, 31, were each indicted on a charge of attempted capital murder of a peace officer.

According to the indictments, the suspects shot at the deputies while they were investigating a burglary at a home in west Bexar County on Sept. 9.

Garcia and Urista were also indicted on a charge of burglary of a habitation by force.

The grand jury also indicted Urista on three charges in connection with outstanding warrants against him in two separate incidents.

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

