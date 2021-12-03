2 men charged with shooting at BCSO deputies indicted by Bexar County grand jury

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County grand jury indicted two men charged with shooting at two Bexar County deputies.
Jacob Anthony Garcia, 18, and Hilario Urista, 31, were each indicted on a charge of attempted capital murder of a peace officer.
According to the indictments, the suspects shot at the deputies while they were investigating a burglary at a home in west Bexar County on Sept. 9.
Garcia and Urista were also indicted on a charge of burglary of a habitation by force.
The grand jury also indicted Urista on three charges in connection with outstanding warrants against him in two separate incidents.
