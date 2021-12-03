2 men wanted in robbery at Best Buy in Alamo Ranch

Two men are wanted in a robbery at a Best Buy in Alamo Ranch on Oct. 3, 2021, according to Crime Stoppers.

San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for two men wanted in connection with a robbery at a Best Buy in the Alamo Ranch area.

The robbery happened on Oct. 3 at the store located in the 5400 block of W. Loop 1604, near Alamo Ranch Parkway.

A Crime Stoppers report states that the two men entered the store, grabbed electronic equipment from the sales display and exited the store without paying for the items.

A loss prevention officer attempted to confront them, but the men threatened to harm the employee, the report states.

Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP. Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests.

