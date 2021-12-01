SAPD, Crime Stoppers searching for man, woman wanted for trying to steal car on Thanksgiving with people sleeping inside

San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man and woman wanted in a Thanksgiving Day robbery on the Northwest Side.

Police said a man and woman in a gray Toyota SUV pulled up to Piano Place, a street near Summit Parkway and Loop 410.

The woman exited the vehicle and walked over to another vehicle, where three people were asleep inside.

Police said the woman opened the driver’s side door, started the vehicle and began to drive away.

The three people inside the car — two women and one man — stopped the woman, and she exited the vehicle.

The other man in the SUV then approached the victims and displayed a handgun. The man and woman then left in the Toyota SUV. It is unclear if they took any belongings from the group inside the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP. Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests.