Man barricades himself inside SW Side home during standoff with police

SAN ANTONIO – Part of a street in a Southwest Side neighborhood is currently off-limits Friday as San Antonio police try to convince a man to come out of his home.

SAPD says they believe the man has hurt himself and, possibly his roommate.

Officers were called for a cutting just after midnight at a home in the 6200 block of Bright Valley, not far from Loop 410 and Old Peasall Road.

According to police, officers arrived to find the man in his 50s barricaded in his house. Police say the man contacted his employer earlier and told them he hurt his roommate.

SAPD said they are currently trying to talk the man out of his house.

KSAT12 has a crew at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT12 both online and on-air for more information.