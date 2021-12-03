SAPD: Man stabbed after confronting person breaking into cars in apartment parking lot

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s is in critical condition after he was stabbed while confronting a person breaking into cars in a Northwest Side apartment parking lot, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 10:15 p.m. to an apartment complex the 1400 block of Gardina Street after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, the victim had confronted a person he believed to be breaking into vehicles in the parking lot. That’s when, police say, the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the stomach.

SAPD said the suspect fled in a vehicle and has not been found. The victim was taken by EMS to University Hospital, in critical condition. His name has not been released.

The San Antonio Police Department, San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.