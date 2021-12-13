Man in serious condition after being shot 3 times on North Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s was taken to an area hospital after being shot on the city’s North Side early Monday morning, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 12:30 a.m. to a home in the 1200 block of Edison Drive, not far from Blanco Road and Interstate 10 after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, the victim was shot by a man wearing a black mask after he heard something out by his truck.

Police said the victim walked outside and the masked man asked for the victim’s son, but the victim spoke no English. The gunman then shot him three times, police said.

The victim was taken to University Hospital by EMS in serious condition. The suspect fled on foot and has not been found, police said.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.