San Antonio Spurs fans can now have their own Fiesta jersey-themed license plate

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs unveiled “wheely” good news for fans who want to show their team pride on the road.

A new, customizable license plate is the latest addition to the 2021-22 Nike NBA City Edition Fiesta collection, the organization said Thursday.

The license plate design includes the iconic Spur with turquoise, orange and fuchsia colors in a tribal pattern. The words “San Antonio Spurs” are on the bottom of the plate.

The San Antonio Spurs unveiled a new license plate design. (Courtesy, Spurs, MyPlates.com)

The plate is on sale now at myplates.com/go/spurs, and they start at $50 per year or $35 per year when you buy a five-year plan.

According to a news release, the new design is the second plate from the NBA team.

The first design was introduced on MyPlates in 2011, and the Spurs template is the top-selling NBA plate on the website.

