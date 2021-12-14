Spurs great Tim Duncan to match all donations to food bank this month with ‘2:1 Challenge’

(Kathy Willens, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The jersey No. 21 is an iconic number in Spurs lore, and this month, the number worn by Spurs great Tim Duncan can help feed San Antonio residents during the holidays.

The San Antonio Food Bank has launched the “Tim Duncan 2.1 Challenge” to help fight hunger in our area.

Duncan is matching all donations made to the San Antonio Food Bank through Dec. 31, doubling the impact of the donation.

Duncan’s goal is to provide 2.1 million meals this holiday season.

People who make a gift of $21 or more will receive a digital thank you photo from Duncan via the Food Bank.

Anyone who makes a gift of $2,100 or more will receive a special thank you video from the Spurs Hall of Famer.

Duncan has assisted and teamed up the San Antonio Food Bank several times in the past for disaster relief, to support local businesses and to fight hunger in the Bexar County area.

You can make a gift and help Duncan and the Food Bank reach their holiday goal here.