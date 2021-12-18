Motorcyclist in critical condition after being struck by SUV on I-35, police say

A man is in critical condition after he was struck by a red SUV while trying to merge onto I-35 overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m., Friday, on I-35 and Division Avenue.

Police said the man, 61, was trying to get into the northbound lanes of I-35 when he was struck by the SUV while on his motorcycle.

He suffered head trauma and was taken to University Hospital by EMS in critical condition.

The driver of the SUV left the area before officers arrived and police are still working to track them down.

SAPD closed off the I-35 northbound lanes for a few hours as they worked to process the scene. The investigation continues.

