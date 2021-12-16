2 men arrested in fatal shooting over drugs at Northeast Side apartment complex, police say

Deymont Anthony Franklin has been arrested on a charge of capital murder, records show. Gary Eugene Clark II has also been arrested on the same charge in connection with the same fatal shooting, but his image was not available.

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have arrested two men in connection with a fatal shooting during an alleged drug deal at an apartment complex on San Antonio’s Northeast Side.

Gary Eugene Clark II, 26, and Deymont Anthony Franklin, 23, were charged with capital murder in the Sept. 30 death of Julian Nikolas Angelo, 23, according to court records. Jail records show they were arrested on Wednesday.

A third suspect in the case, Jamari Deshaun Nickerson, 23, is also wanted for capital murder but has not been arrested, records show.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, all three suspects went to the apartment complex in the 8000 block of Bentley, not far from Midcrown Drive and Walzem Road, to buy drugs from Angelo.

Clark drove the two suspects to the location and waited in the vehicle while Nickerson approached Angelo’s vehicle and displayed a gun, the affidavit states.

Angelo got out of the vehicle to conduct the drug deal, but at some point, Nickerson and Franklin attempted to steal the narcotics, police said.

A shootout erupted, police said, and Angelo was shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nickerson called Clark to pick him up, but their car was stopped by police officers before they could exit the apartment complex.

Franklin fled on foot but was found by officers nearby.

Police said both Franklin and Nickerson had gunshot wounds and they were taken to area hospitals.

A warrant for their arrests was issued on Wednesday. Clark’s bond was set at $300,000, and Franklin’s bond was set at $450,000, records show.

