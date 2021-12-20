1 person wounded in bar parking lot shooting just north of downtown, police say

SAN ANTONIO – One person is in the hospital in critical condition following a shooting outside a bar just north of downtown late Sunday night, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 11:30 p.m. to Heat Bar in the 1500 block of North Main Street, not far from McCullough Avenue after receiving word of a shooting.

According to police, an altercation between two groups of people inside the bar spilled out into the parking as they all were leaving. That’s when, police say, one of the groups got into a car and fired upon the other as they stood on a street corner.

Police said a bar employee who was taking water out to a security guard was struck by the gunfire. He was taken by EMS to University Hospital, with a possible life-threatening gunshot wound.

SAPD said the security guard returned fired at the suspects as they sped off in the vehicle. A description of the suspects was not released.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.