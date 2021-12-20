Claude W. Black Community Center gives out hundreds of toys, supply-filled school backpacks

SAN ANTONIO – The spirit of giving this holiday season continues in San Antonio.

Several organizations came together for the 43rd Claude W. Black Community Center Holiday Gift Giveaway Monday morning.

From basketballs to Barbies, there was no shortage of gifts at the center on the East Side.

“This event started over 40 years ago. It all started with a person named Ben Butler who was a city employee who started with just providing some coffee and donuts and refreshments for the children and it kind of built up from there,” said Burrell Parmer, president of Claude W. Black Center Advisory Board.

In addition to toys, more than 600 supply filled school backpacks were also distributed.

Organizations like the Desert of Texas Charitable Foundation participated in this year’s event.

“Everyone is struggling with a lot of different things this year as well as last year, and so when we partner with someone like the Claude W. Black, just to put something back in our community, it’s what we should do. We have to look out for one another,” said Burnell White, Jr., president of Desert of Texas Charitable Foundation.

Ad

The event is making the holiday brighter for families.