These City of San Antonio will be open and closed for Christmas and New Year’s

SAN ANTONIO – While the mild weather may have people thinking otherwise, Christmas and New Year’s Eve are just around the corner.

With that in mind, there are some key closures to know about as most city offices will close for the holidays.

Public safety and emergency services will remain in operation, but here are the plans for other city services:

Open:

Police will be on duty.

Fire and EMS personnel will be on duty.

3-1-1 call center will be operational from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Dec. 24-Jan. 2.

The COVID Hotline will be open Dec. 24-31 from 8 a.m.–5 p.m., but closed on weekends.

SAPD’s detention center and the magistrate court will remain open.

Municipal Court’s Call Center will be open on Dec. 29 from 8 a.m.-noon to handle cases via phone (210-207-8940) or online ( sacourt@sanantonio.gov ).

Recycling, organics recycling and garbage will be collected as follows: Regular Saturday, Dec. 25 collection will be made one day earlier on Friday, Dec. 24. Regular Saturday, Jan. 1 collection will be made one day earlier on Friday, Dec. 31. Bitters and Nelson Gardens Brush Recycling will be open Dec. 27-31. Bulky waste collection centers and household hazardous waste sites (Frio City, Rigsby and Culebra roads) will be open Dec. 28–31.

Solid Waste Customer Service will work from 7:00 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Dead animal collection crews will be on duty Dec. 26 - 31

Animal Care Officers will be on duty.

Animal Care Services Lobby and Adoption Center will be open: Noon-4 p.m. Dec. 24 & 31; and regular hours Dec. 26 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Dec. 27, 28, 29, 30 from 1-7 p.m.

Most branch libraries open Dec. 26-30 (Central Library, Forest Hills Branch Library, and McCreless Branch Library hours differ due to ongoing projects)

Alamodome Box Office will be open on Dec. 27-28 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and on Dec. 29 from 3 p.m. for Valero Alamo Bowl ticket sales

Downtown visitors will enjoy a parking meter holiday from Dec. 24-26. For City parking garages, the holiday only includes Dec. 25.

La Villita and Market Square will be open Dec. 26-31.

Spanish Governor’s Palace will be open on Dec. 26, 28, 29 and 30.

City parks and trails will be open.

WIC at Pecan Valley will be open on Dec. 29 to provide services to clients needing benefits from 7:45 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Homeless Connections Hotline (210-207-1799) will be open Dec. 27 (limited staff), 28, 29 and 30. Closed on Dec. 31.

Closed: