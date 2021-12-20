These City of San Antonio will be open and closed for Christmas and New Year’s

SAN ANTONIO – While the mild weather may have people thinking otherwise, Christmas and New Year’s Eve are just around the corner.
With that in mind, there are some key closures to know about as most city offices will close for the holidays.
Public safety and emergency services will remain in operation, but here are the plans for other city services:
Open:
- Police will be on duty.
- Fire and EMS personnel will be on duty.
- 3-1-1 call center will be operational from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Dec. 24-Jan. 2.
- The COVID Hotline will be open Dec. 24-31 from 8 a.m.–5 p.m., but closed on weekends.
- SAPD’s detention center and the magistrate court will remain open.
- Municipal Court’s Call Center will be open on Dec. 29 from 8 a.m.-noon to handle cases via phone (210-207-8940) or online (sacourt@sanantonio.gov).
- Recycling, organics recycling and garbage will be collected as follows:
- Regular Saturday, Dec. 25 collection will be made one day earlier on Friday, Dec. 24.
- Regular Saturday, Jan. 1 collection will be made one day earlier on Friday, Dec. 31.
- Bitters and Nelson Gardens Brush Recycling will be open Dec. 27-31.
- Bulky waste collection centers and household hazardous waste sites (Frio City, Rigsby and Culebra roads) will be open Dec. 28–31.
- Solid Waste Customer Service will work from 7:00 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
- Dead animal collection crews will be on duty Dec. 26 - 31
- Animal Care Officers will be on duty.
- Animal Care Services Lobby and Adoption Center will be open: Noon-4 p.m. Dec. 24 & 31; and regular hours Dec. 26 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Dec. 27, 28, 29, 30 from 1-7 p.m.
- Most branch libraries open Dec. 26-30 (Central Library, Forest Hills Branch Library, and McCreless Branch Library hours differ due to ongoing projects)
- Alamodome Box Office will be open on Dec. 27-28 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and on Dec. 29 from 3 p.m. for Valero Alamo Bowl ticket sales
- Downtown visitors will enjoy a parking meter holiday from Dec. 24-26. For City parking garages, the holiday only includes Dec. 25.
- La Villita and Market Square will be open Dec. 26-31.
- Spanish Governor’s Palace will be open on Dec. 26, 28, 29 and 30.
- City parks and trails will be open.
- WIC at Pecan Valley will be open on Dec. 29 to provide services to clients needing benefits from 7:45 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
- Homeless Connections Hotline (210-207-1799) will be open Dec. 27 (limited staff), 28, 29 and 30. Closed on Dec. 31.
Closed:
- SAPD’s Administration and Records Section.
- SAFD Administrative Offices.
- 3-1-1 will be closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 with the exception of emergency concerns related to animals and traffic malfunctions from 8 a.m.-11 p.m. by pressing Option 1 to reach a Customer Service Representative.
- Animal Care Services Lobby and Adoption Center will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.
- All Metro Health clinics.
- Metro Health Food and Environmental Division.
- Alamodome Vaccination Clinic will be closed on Dec. 24, 29 and 31.
- All Senior/Adult Comprehensive Centers and Senior Nutrition Sites.
- Willie Velasquez and Claude Black community centers are closed. Frank Garrett Center will be closed except for Parks & Recreation programming for its winter holiday camp from December 27-30.
- Child Care Services administrative offices.
- Head Start administrative offices and school district sites.
- Pre-K 4 SA school is closed Dec. 17-Jan. 1.
- Pre-K 4 SA CEO and Corporate Office is closed Dec. 20-Jan. 1
- Neighborhood and Housing Services.
- Curbside Brush collection.
- Bitters and Nelson Gardens Brush Recycling closed Dec. 24, 25 and Jan. 1.
- Bulky waste collection centers and household hazardous waste sites (Frio City Rd., Rigsby and Culebra) will be closed Dec. 24 - 25 and Jan. 1.
- Recycling, organics recycling and garbage will not be collected Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.
- Dead animal collection crews will be off duty Dec. 25 and Jan.1.
- SWMD Administrative Offices closed from Dec. 24 - Jan. 1.
- Darner Headquarters and Park Reservations Office is closed Dec. 24 to Jan. 1 (Online reservations for sports fields and pavilions need to be made 24 hours in advance).
- City of San Antonio Community Centers, Adult and Senior Centers, McFarlin Tennis Center, San Antonio Natatorium, and Barrera Community Fitness Center are closed Dec. 24 - 27 and Dec. 31 - Jan. 1 (designated Community Centers will offer camps Dec. 20 - Jan. 10 based on school district calendars).
- Fitness in the Park classes not offered on Dec. 24, 25, 31 and Jan. 1.
- Office of the City Clerk, Passports, Vital Records and Municipal Archives and Records.
- Municipal Court will be closed Dec. 24-Jan. 3.
- Alamodome Box Office closed Dec. 24-26, Dec. 30-31, and Jan. 1-2.
- Alamodome Administrative Offices.
- Central Library and all branch libraries will be closed on Dec. 24, 25, 31 and Jan. 1.
- Carver Community Cultural Center, 226 N. Hackberry will be closed from Dec. 24-Jan. 1.
- Development Services Department.
- Office of Historic Preservation.
- La Villita will be closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 and will close early at 2 p.m. on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.
- Market Square will be closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.
- Centro de Artes Gallery is closed until further notice.
- Culture Commons Gallery at Plaza de Armas is closed until further notice.
- Spanish Governor’s Palace will be closed Dec. 24, 25, 27, 31 and Jan. 1.