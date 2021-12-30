83º

Urgent alert issued for missing teenage girl in San Antonio

Kia Young, 16, was last seen on Dec. 21.

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Kia Young, 16, was last seen on Dec. 21. (NCMEC)

SAN ANTONIO – The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent out an urgent missing child alert for a San Antonio teen Thursday.

She is five feet six inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair, but she may have dyed it.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911, 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678), or the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7273.

