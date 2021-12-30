San Antonio advertising company donates 100 missing person banners in hopes of finding 3-year-old Lina Khil

SAN ANTONIO – The Creative Mango, a San Antonio advertising company, is donating 100 missing person banners with a picture of 3-year-old Lina Khil in hopes of finding the child.

“We’re donating 100 banners free of cost to anyone who wants to come pick one up so they can hang up at their storefront or their residential home,” said Marco Garcia, owner of The Creative Mango.

Garcia said his company had already printed out about 45 banners and will continue to print more.

Garcia said making the banners and giving them out free of charge is the least he could do.

The banner states Lina was abducted. However, SAPD investigators are currently treating the case as a missing person case because they have no evidence she was taken when she was reported missing on Monday, Dec. 20.

Moroccan Bites restaurant is one of the businesses that has already put up the banner. Lina’s disappearance is a sensitive subject for owner Wafa Elmarouti, who is a mother herself.

“One of my customers came, and he said I got this for the little girl. I’m like, ‘Don’t even think about it. Don’t even ask me. Just put it on. I mean whatever we can do because babies are everything.” Elmarouti said.

Anyone with information about Lina Khil’s disappearance is asked to call SAPD’s missing person unit at 210-207-7660. The total reward money for anyone with information that could lead to Lina’s whereabouts is $150,000.