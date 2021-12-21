San Antonio police seek missing 3-year-old girl last seen on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a missing 3-year-old girl last seen on the Northwest Side.

Lina Sardar Khil was last seen at 5 p.m. Monday in the 9400 block of Fredericksburg Road.

Lina is 4 feet tall, weighs 55 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Officials say the child has straight shoulder-length hair that was last seen in a ponytail.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, red dress and black shoes.

Police believe the child may be in grave or immediate danger. If you have any information about the abduction, call SAPD at 210-207-7660.