45º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

San Antonio police seek missing 3-year-old girl last seen on Northwest Side

Lina Sardar Khil is believed to be in grave, immediate danger, officials say

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Tags: missing, missing child, amber alert, san antonio, northwest side, fredericksburg road
Lina Sardar Khil, 3, missing since 12/20/21 (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a missing 3-year-old girl last seen on the Northwest Side.

Lina Sardar Khil was last seen at 5 p.m. Monday in the 9400 block of Fredericksburg Road.

Lina is 4 feet tall, weighs 55 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Officials say the child has straight shoulder-length hair that was last seen in a ponytail.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, red dress and black shoes.

Police believe the child may be in grave or immediate danger. If you have any information about the abduction, call SAPD at 210-207-7660.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes breaking news, COVID-19 coverage, personal finance stories on the "Money: It's Personal" series, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" series.

email