$10,000 reward offered for information on missing 3-year-old Lina Khil

3-year-old Lina Sardar Khil, was last seen at a Northwest Side apartment complex Monday evening, Chief William McManus said.

SAN ANTONIO – As the search continues Wednesday for 3-year-old Lina Khil, the Muslim community of San Antonio is stepping in to help.

The Islamic Center of San Antonio is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads officials to the girl, who was reported missing by her mother on Monday evening at the Villas Del Cabo complex in the 9400 block of Fredericksburg Road.

Lina was last seen in a black jacket, red dress and black shoes when she disappeared.

A flyer distributed by police says she is 4 feet tall, weighs 55 pounds and had her shoulder-length hair in a ponytail. Police believe the child may be in grave or immediate danger.

Lina was at a playground inside the apartment complex with her mother and other children between 5 and 6 p.m. when her mother left and returned to find her daughter missing, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said in a news conference Tuesday morning.

It is unclear exactly how long the mother was away, but McManus said she returned a “short time later.” McManus said the girl wasn’t left alone and there were other kids at the playground, which is open within the complex.

Ad

The family reported the child missing around 7:15 p.m. Monday, and an AMBER Alert was issued.

“We have every available asset in the police department working on the case right now,” McManus said, adding that “we are sparing no assets or resources.”

Officers are also searching for video, checking cars and dumpsters, and recording license plates due to the “suspicious nature of the disappearance,” he added.

Margaret Constantino with the Center for Refugee Services told KSAT on Tuesday that the child’s family is among the Afghanistan refugees in San Antonio.

At least 1,300 people from Afghanistan have come through the Center for Refugee Services for resettling here.

Anyone with information about her disappearance is asked to call SAPD’s missing person unit at 210-207-7660.

Ad

Read more:

More details emerge about missing 3-year-old Lina Khil

San Antonio police seek missing 3-year-old girl last seen on Northwest Side