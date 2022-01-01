Man shot, critically injured while leaving bar near UTSA on New Year’s Day, SAPD says

A man who was leaving a bar early New Year’s Day is in critical condition after San Antonio police say he was shot in the back during a drive-by.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m., Saturday, in the 5100 block of UTSA Boulevard.

Police said the man, 22, was sitting in a vehicle in the rear parking lot when a red Nissan Altima drove through at a low rate of speed with headlights turned off.

Moments later, someone in the vehicle opened fire and struck several vehicles and the man, who was sitting in the backseat of his vehicle, was hit in the back.

The Nissan took off before officers arrived. The man who was shot was rushed to University Hospital and is in critical condition, according to police.

Authorities said they believe two people were inside of the Nissan at the time of the shooting. Search efforts for the pair are still ongoing.

Further details are limited. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

