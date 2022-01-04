Bill Miller Bar-B-Q temporarily closes dining rooms due to staffing shortage

Bill Miller Bar-B-Q could soon acquire 57 acres to build a new headquarters on the West Side, pending City Council approval.

The San Antonio-based chain Bill Miller Bar-B-Q will be temporarily closing their dining rooms this week due to a staffing shortage.

According to a Facebook post, the barbeque spot will close all dining rooms in the San Antonio, Austin, and surrounding areas.

Bill Miller officials say the closing will allow their restaurants to provide “the same Bill Miller service you know and love.”

Guests can still order food through the drive-thru, curbside, or delivery services.

The Corpus Christi locations and the Laguna Madre Seafood Company dining rooms will remain open until further notice.

The barbecue chain says it plans to reopen dining rooms on Jan 10.

