39º

Local News

Man washing pickup shot after refusing robber’s demands, police say

Victim suffered non life-threatening leg wound

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Tags: crime, sapd, san antonio
San Antonio police are looking for two people who shot a man during a robbery at a Northwest side car wash early Tuesday morning.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for two people who shot a man during a robbery at a Northwest side car wash early Tuesday morning.

The victim suffered a non life-threatening wound to his leg.

Police found him around 5:30 a.m. at a gas station in the 3000 block of Fredericksburg Road.

They say he told them he was washing his pickup at a nearby car wash, in the 2700 block of Fredericksburg, when two men in a white SUV approached him and demanded his property, including his truck.

The victim told police he refused and the men shot him.

San Antonio police are looking for two people who shot a man during a robbery at a Northwest side car wash early Tuesday morning. (KSAT)

He was able to run to a the gas station and call for help.

The victim, who police say is about 40 years old, was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Police say the shooters were last seen heading south on Fredericksburg Road in their white SUV.

Officers were not able to obtain any further description of them.

Man washing pickup truck shot after refusing robber’s demands, police say (KSAT)

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Katrina Webber was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas.

email

facebook

twitter

Azian Bermea is a photojournalist at KSAT.

email