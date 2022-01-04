Man washing pickup shot after refusing robber’s demands, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for two people who shot a man during a robbery at a Northwest side car wash early Tuesday morning.
The victim suffered a non life-threatening wound to his leg.
Police found him around 5:30 a.m. at a gas station in the 3000 block of Fredericksburg Road.
They say he told them he was washing his pickup at a nearby car wash, in the 2700 block of Fredericksburg, when two men in a white SUV approached him and demanded his property, including his truck.
The victim told police he refused and the men shot him.
He was able to run to a the gas station and call for help.
The victim, who police say is about 40 years old, was taken to a hospital by ambulance.
Police say the shooters were last seen heading south on Fredericksburg Road in their white SUV.
Officers were not able to obtain any further description of them.