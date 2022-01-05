One year later, University Health COVID-19 vaccine site to remain open to meet growing demand

SAN ANTONIO – In the past year, thousands of people have lined up to roll up their sleeves at University Health’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Wonderland of the Americas Mall.

On opening day Monday, January 4, 2021, University Health had been allotted a limited amount of vaccines. “Yet, we had thousands upon thousands of people lined up asking for vaccines,” Bill Phillips, University Health’s Chief Information Officer said. The line of people extended through the shopping center.

“It (has) been an emotional roller coaster, you know, trying to stay and meet the demands of the community (and working) long hours,” Phillips said.

In the months to follow, University Health expanded their clinic to another suite also located inside the Wonderland Mall.

“At our peak we were doing about 8,000 vaccines a day,” Phillips said.

Officials with University Health said approximately 538,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for adults and children have been administered at their clinics. Currently, they are back down to one location.

“If the demand maintains we will be here,” Phillips said.

On Tuesday morning, many of those in line were there for their booster.

“My birthday is coming up, and I want to be able to party like it’s 1999,” Steven Alvarado said. For Alvarado, the vaccine is another layer of protection and peace of mind.

“My allergies are bad as it is. There’s no telling how it’ll be with the cold then mountain cedar,” Alvarado said.

Although the vaccine doesn’t guarantee full immunity, others like Jimmy Jackson said it’s about getting a chance to live life.

“It’s necessary. We have to have it,” Jackson said. “I’ve got to do everything to make sure that I’m around long enough for him.”

Jackson got the booster and his five-year-old son, Keylor Jackson also got the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The hand sanitizers are out all the time, (but) we’ve got to make sure that we’re taking care of internally as well,” Jimmy said.

Now, the push to get people vaccinated continues in order to help minimize the impact of the virus.

“Vaccines hopefully prevent the severe illness and the severe complications,” Phillips said.

On Tuesday, 1,000 adults and 250 children are scheduled to get vaccinated at University Health’s clinic and the demand is expected to remain steady due to omicron and a possible new approval of boosters. The CDC is set to meet tomorrow to determine if kids ages 12 to 15 can get a booster after the FDA announces the expansion.