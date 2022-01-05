50º

Silver Alert issued for missing 77-year-old woman in Mission

Alicia Garcia was last seen around 4:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of E-Business Highway 83

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

Silver Alert issued for Alicia Garcia, 77, according to Mission Police Department. (KSAT/Texas Department of Public Safety)

MISSION, Texas – A search is underway for a missing 77-year-old woman last seen in Mission on Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Alicia Garcia was last seen around 4:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of East Business Highway 83.

Police say Garcia is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, and the disappearance “poses a credible threat to their own health and safety.”

Garcia is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark sweater with blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Garcia’s whereabouts is asked to call the Mission Police Department at 956-584-5000.

