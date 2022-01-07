One year later, former U.S. Capitol police officer from Laredo revisits insurrection

Images of the infamous attack on the U.S. Capitol a year ago are just as vivid and terrifying for Raul Salinas as the first time he saw the insurrection broadcast live.

“I was so upset, disgusted, angered and saying, ‘What’s going on?’” said Salinas, who was a Capitol police officer for five and half years while he was in college.

Seeing the mobs wander through the halls of the U.S. Capitol he once protected, was “totally unbelievable,” he said. “I really could not believe my eyes. I really couldn’t.”

Salinas, who later became an FBI agent and served as mayor of Laredo, said when he was a Capitol police officer there were often public protests, but nothing like what occurred Jan. 6, 2021.

“These were not patriots,” Salinas said. “Even the statues knew that these were not visitors.”

About 140 officers with U.S. Capitol police and Washington D.C. Metropolitan police were injured. Five later died, including four who took their own lives.

“It just amazes me that more people didn’t die,” Salinas said.

He said given the way it was handled with limited resources, “They did an amazing job. They have to be congratulated.”

Salinas said he’s proud of all those who put their lives on the line that day.

“They are true heroes,” Salinas said.

