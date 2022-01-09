Taco Bell launches $10 taco subscription service

The Doritos Locos Taco continues to be a best seller for Taco Bell.

If you think you have too many subscription services, just wait until you find out that Taco Bell now has one you can join.

That’s right, the taco chain is offering a taco subscription service and it’s only $10.

According to a news release from Taco Bell, the “Taco Lover’s Pass” allows subscribers to redeem one taco a day for 30 consecutive days, and there are seven taco options to choose from.

Subscribers can choose the following tacos: a crunchy taco, crunchy taco supreme, soft taco, soft taco supreme, spicy potato soft taco, Doritos locos taco, and the Doritos locos supreme taco.

Taco Bell says the subscription can be bought and accessed through the Taco Bell app and you must be a rewards member to sign up for the pass.

