San Antonio restaurant makes USA Today’s 10 best new restaurants list

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio restaurant is making a name for itself after landing on USA Today’s 10 Best New Restaurants list.

Best Quality Daughter, located in the historic Pearl District, ranked no. 9 on the list and was the only Texas restaurant to secure a spot.

“We did it, y’all! We’re officially one of the 10 Best New Restaurants in AMERICA! THANK YOU to everyone who voted for us and everyone who has supported us since we opened,” the restaurant said in a Facebook post.

Best Quality Daughter serves up an Asian-American cuisine with family-style dishes such as cashew chicken, salt-n-pepper shrimp, and kung pao cauliflower, according to its website.

The spot also offers other bites such as super garlicky noodles, curry shrimp fried rice, and impossible potstickers.

Best Quality Daughter was opened in Nov. 2020 by chefs Jennifer Dobbertin and Quealy Watson.

“In 2018, Dobbertin, wanting to address the sparsity of Asian-American female chefs in South Texas, developed a new concept through a series of pop-up dinners called Best Quality Daughter with fellow chef Anne Ng and artist Jennifer Ling Datchuk,” the restaurant’s website said.

Those pop-ups eventually turned into a brick-and-mortar location for Dobbertin and Watson.

You can visit Best Quality Daughter at 602 Avenue A.

