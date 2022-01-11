Stressed out? These wellness products may help

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re worried and stressed out, some wellness products may help boost your mental and physical health.

The past two years have been tough on a lot of people. Forty-two percent of people surveyed by Consumer Reports said they’re experiencing more anxiety than they did before the pandemic.

Stress can cause difficulty sleeping, shortness of breath and even chest pain.

Self-care can help, according to mental health experts. A few wellness products may, too.

Several studies suggest weighted blankets can help ease insomnia and fatigue in some people.

“What the heavy blanket does is it causes a relaxation of the muscles and it sort of puts you in that relaxed phase,” said Dr. Fariha Abbasi-Feinberg.

Look for one that’s about 10% of your body weight. Consumer Reports recommends the YnM weighted blanket for about $60.

Add a meditation app like Calm, PZizz or Headspace, and you may get just get the best night’s sleep you’ve had in a while.

If stress has your muscles stiff and sore, a massage gun may help.

“Some people use them as a warm-up device before exercise or after a workout to help reduce soreness,” said Consumer Reports’ Kevin Loria. “They’re also a way to stimulate muscles that feel stiff after sitting all day.”

Consumer Reports recommends the $100 Renpho RC Massage Gun. A more affordable option is foam rollers that you can place beneath you and roll your body on for relief.

And, don’t forget the greenery. Sales of houseplants have been booming as more people have stayed home. While it’s debatable just how much they clean the air, studies show they can be mood-boosters.