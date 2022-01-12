Thieves steal catalytic converters from 16 mini buses at Northside ISD transportation station

SAN ANTONIO – Northside Independent School District had to make changes to bus routes after thieves stole catalytic converters from 16 of its mini buses, according to district officials.

The theft happened at the North Transportation Station on Hausman early Tuesday morning.

The theft meant multiple bus routes were delayed later that morning.

NISD said it now has other vehicles designated to run the routes for the time being.

The district said it would cost about $24,000 to repair the buses.

Police have said thieves target catalytic converters to sell the precious metals inside the auto part.