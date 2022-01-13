Near North Side home a ‘total loss’ after early-morning fire, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A home just north of downtown was destroyed by a fire early Thursday morning, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The fire was reported at about 7:40 a.m. at a home in the 900 block of Aganier Avenue, not far from West Woodlawn Avenue and Blanco Road.

Firefighters said when they arrived the residents of the home were already safely out. The fire was put out quickly and without incident.

Fire officials said the majority of the fire damage to the home is to the rear of the house. The house however is considered a total loss. Firefighters did say they were able to rescue the family dog.

The SAFD said the fire chief on-scene called for an extra fire engine since fires are known to quickly spread in older homes. According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 16 fire units answered the call.

The cause of the fire is not currently known. A fire investigation team has since been called to determine the exact cause.

Ad

There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire, firefighters said.